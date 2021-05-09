Parramatta coach Brad Arthur will contemplate whether to hand his son, Jake, his NRL debut against the Warriors next week.

The Eels have been dealt a halves crisis with Dylan Brown expected to miss three to four weeks for dangerous contact charge.

Back-up half Will Smith is already sidelined for at least another three weeks with a broken thumb, meaning the Eels will need to decide on whether to hand Arthur his debut or promote journeyman Jordan Rankin, who has not played in the NRL since 2017.

The Eels will need a dispensation to play Arthur as he is a development player, but after next week’s round of matches development players are free to play without permission.

If the father-son combo is selected they will join the Cleary’s (Ivan and Nathan) and the Flanagan’s (Shane and Kyle) as the NRL’s father-son combos.

The Eels could be without Brown for up to a month if he challenges his grade-three dangerous contact charge for his collision that left Rooster’s five-eighth Drew Hutchison with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Drew Hutchison off to hospital with broken ribs, possible punctured lung after nasty mechanism copping knees to the ribs. Hope no internal organ damage & damage isolated to ribs #NRLEelsRoosters pic.twitter.com/31LySDt1Ki — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 7, 2021

Parramatta faces the Warriors, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs and Knights in the next month.