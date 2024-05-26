Both the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights have reportedly denied the chance of Kalyn Ponga going anywhere.

Ponga has recently been through a contract issue at the Knights regarding an alleged unfulfilled third party payment, and while it's understood that has been solved, it hasn't stopped his name being linked with an exit from the Hunter-based club.

The Sydney Roosters were revealed as a potential destination for Ponga if he was to exit Adam O'Brien's side, but News Corp are now reporting Ponga is no chance of leaving the Knights, with both clubs shutting down any idea of the move happening.

Ponga, who has struggled with injuries and concussions at times in the last couple of years, is contracted with the Knights until at least the end of 2027 on what is one of the richest deals in the game checking in at a reported $1.4 million per season.

He signed the deal with the Knights ahead of the 2023 season, electing to snub the Dolphins who had chased the fullback hard as their first marquee signing.

Ponga being linked with the Roosters seemed an odd call. He won't go anywhere to play anything other than fullback, and with James Tedesco not yet ready to retire, it would have seen one of the duo forced elsewhere in the side.

Tedesco has previously acknowledged he may have needed to move to five-eighth in the coming years, however, with the Roosters now losing both Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to rugby union, it would appear any chance of a battle for the number one jumper at the tri-colours has come and gone.

The Roosters certainly would have had the salary cap available though given Suaalii and Manu will be joined by a host of players exiting the club at the end of 2024.

Ponga has made seven appearances so far this season.