English Super League club Leeds Rhinos are reportedly making a play to sign current Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks at the end of the season.

Reported by 'The Mole' on Wide World of Sports, there is strong news coming out of the United Kingdom that Leeds is eager to sign Brooks for next season.

The Rhinos' decision to sign Brooks comes after their current halves pairing - Aiden Sezer and Blake Austin - will both be off contract at the end of the season.

If the Rhinos do make a play for Luke Brooks, the Wests Tigers are unlikely to stand in their way, with the halfback on $1.1 million per year.

This will also open up enough money in their salary cap for the Tigers to go after Parramatta Eels star and former Tiger Mitchell Moses.

Since making his debut in 2013, Brooks has failed to lead the Tigers to the finals and currently holds the record for most NRL games not to play finals football.

However, he has shown signs of brilliance in the playmaker role, with the halfback earning the 2014 Dally M Rookie of the Year and 2018 Dally M Halfback of the Year.