After recently playing his final NRL game, reports have emerged that a club is aiming to entice Wade Graham out of retirement for one last hurrah.

Announcing his retirement earlier in the year, Graham played his final game in the Cronulla Sharks semi-final loss against the Sydney Roosters two weeks ago, ending a career that began in 2008 and included stints with the Penrith Panthers (2008-10) and Cronulla Sharks (2011-23).

Graham's career also included representative honours for the NSW Blues (six games), Australia (eight Tests), and Indigenous All Stars (three games).

However, Catalan Media has reported that Super League club the Catalan Dragons are trying to attempt Wade Graham to perform a U-turn on his retirement.

In the past, Graham has stated he would consider a move to the Catalans Dragons due to himself being a French speaker and his partner being a French-speaking Canadian.

“I've already had a few conversations with the UK teams,” Graham previously told James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast.

“Catalans, Alex Chan reached out and he's a footy manager over there, so I've already spoken to those teams; and a couple of English Super League teams once they heard Catalans were interested.

“They just contacted me to say if I wasn't actually thinking about going over to the UK that before I decide anything, they'd like the opportunity for me to hear them out.”

The retiring Sharks skipper was also named the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) Dennis Tutty Award winner for a second consecutive year to cap off his final season.

“Many might have expected Wade to take his foot off the gas for the RLPA in the final year of his playing career, but his commitment towards his fellow players, despite retiring, is just another illustration of his character and selflessness," CEO of the RLPA Clint Newton said.

“Wade showed that his great determination to achieve the best outcomes for players in 2023 meant more than any possible self-interest.

“The workload placed on Wade this year, during the longest and most contentious CBA negotiation, was more than they had been at any time during his tenure at the RLPA. However, Wade is a natural leader for the players and the Association, and how he approached all the additional commitments will leave a legacy many will benefit from.

“He is intelligent and pragmatic but unwavering in his values and stands firm on his beliefs. Because of these traits, it was clear that he was hugely respected by all parties during the CBA negotiations.

“It is bittersweet knowing that, as a retiring player, his time at the Association as a player leader is coming to a close. Yet, we are so thankful to him for the time, energy, knowledge and experience he has brought to RLPA as he gracefully represented the collective for many years. Personally, I will never forget how he made me feel to lead a person of his stature.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I would like to congratulate Wade for being recognised as a Dennis Tutty Award winner for 2023 and becoming the first ever player to win the award twice.”