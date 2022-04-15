Nathan Cleary is believed to have asked to make a stunning salary sacrifice for the next two years in an effort to keep the premiership winning outfit together.

During the week, Cleary extended his contract with the Panthers until the end of the 2027 season on a figure believed to be around $1 million per season.

It's understood Cleary could have received around $1.3 million per season on the open market, but took the reduced value due to his desperation to remain at his junior club.

Penrith's academy, which has produced a team almost entirely filled with local juniors, has seen players take pay cuts in an effort to keep the team together, however, Cleary reportedly wanted to actively turn down money he was already contracted to receive.

Cleary's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024 season, and according to The Daily Telegraph, the new deal he has signed will be worth less from the start of the 2025 season, and for the remaining three years of his deal.

Cleary though wanted to take less money over the next two years, only to have the idea shut down by the NRL as players are unable to renegotiate deals to a lower salary than they were already signed on.

The rule was designed to prevent clubs back-ending contracts and then attempting to deal their way out of trouble.

Penrith have already handed contract extensions and upgrades to a number of stars over the last 12 months, and have more coming off-contract at the end of 2023 and 2024, including Stephen Crichton, Liam Martin, Izack Tago and Brian To'o in 2023 and Isaah Yeo, Jarome Luai, Dylan Edwards and Moses Leota in 2024.

The revelation comes as New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler told Wide World of Sports podcast Freddy and the Eighth that Cleary could be worth $2 million per season if he wanted it.

"He should be earning $2 million a year, without a doubt," Fittler said.

"That's what we've got to get our best players to.

"I think he'll go down as one of the greats."

Andrew Johns agreed, saying Cleary could have got "so much more" somewhere else.

"He could have got so much more elsewhere," Johns said.

"It's selfless.

"Pretty much all through the club, I think all the players will take less to stay together and have that special bond and win premierships and keep that club strong."

Alongside Nathan Cleary, father Ivan also re-signed as coach until the end of 2027.

Penrith will look to extend their five wins from five starts beginning to the 2022 campaign when they take on the Brisbane Broncos on Friday evening in Round 6.