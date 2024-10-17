Wigan Warriors boss Kris Radlinski made a bold statement, claiming that Nathan Cleary, despite his impressive career, wouldn't make the cut for his team.

Cleary, who has played in five NRL Grand Finals, won four premiership titles, and earned two Clive Churchill Medals, is a proven big-game player.

Yet, Radlinski, while praising Cleary's talent and character, told SEN 1170 that there's no place for him in Wigan's lineup.

“I'll probably be the only club owner in the world to say Cleary wouldn't get in our team,” Radlinski said.

“I love him as a player and as a person, but right now, we have Bevan French at six and Harry Smith at seven, who had an outstanding Grand Final.

"We've got him long-term, and I truly believe he is our future number seven.”

Wigan secured their second consecutive Super League title with a close 9-2 win over Hull FC and earlier in the year claimed the World Cup Challenge by defeating the three-time NRL premiers, the Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers have twice fallen short of winning the World Cup Challenge, and Radlinski expressed his openness to defending Wigan's title in what would be one of the most anticipated rugby league matches ever.

While the World Club Challenge may be called off this year due to the Panthers heading to Las Vegas for the 2025 NRL season opener and multiple injured players, Radlinski made it clear Wigan is ready for a rematch.

“If we can play against one of the most outstanding teams of all time, the Penrith Panthers, no matter where in the world it is, we'll take it,” Radlinski stated.

“If you ask my head coach, every single player would jump at the chance. It's a great privilege, and though it would be tiring, they put a man on the moon.

"We'll do whatever it takes to get another crack.”

Both Wigan and Penrith are expected to travel to Las Vegas for their respective league openers for 2025.