Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has revealed he still isn't sure who will be rested for Round 25 when they clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

The Panthers have already locked in the minor premiership - lifting the shield after last night's final home game of the season which resulted in a big win over the New Zealand Warriors.

With no way to be caught at the top of the table, Cleary has previously flagged that players could be rested, avoiding a pair of three-hour flights to Townsville as well as a likely physical encounter with the Cowboys on the eve of the finals.

The Panthers will then turn their attention to the opening qualifying final, likely to be a Friday night blockbuster at home against the winner of next week's Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels clash.

"I've got a few plans," Cleary said.

"But we'll just see how everyone pulls up when we review this game and make a decision early next week."

One player who has been floated as a potential to have another rest is Jarome Luai, despite the fact he only returned from a knee injury during Round 24.

Speaking after his return game though, Luai said he wants to make the trip to Townsville before linking up back with suspended halves partner Nathan Cleary in the opening week of the finals.

"I want to play every week. If the body is right I'm putting my hand up to play," he told reporters.

"I'll be back in Iv's office this week letting him know I'm sweet to play."

The Panthers take on the Cowboys next weekend with the chance to win their 21st game of the season.