Penrith Panthers captain Nathan Cleary has confirmed he has no intention to shift to the English Super League anytime soon.

The star halfback, who has helped guide his club to an unprecedented four straight NRL titles, has been heavily linked with a possible move to England in recent times given his partner Mary Fowler plies her trade in football in the nation.

The couple are currently living on either side of the planet and making trips to see each other when possible.

Penrith have made it clear they want both Nathan Cleary and his father Ivan - who has coached the team during their run of premierships and grand finals - for good.

At the present time, the won't be going anywhere until at least the end of 2027 given they are contracted until then, and Cleary junior, who is currently in England and attended the Super League grand final yesterday, has now given every indication he wants to remain at the Panthers long-term.

“Not anytime soon to be honest, Cleary said on Sky Sports when asked about his future during an interview conducted at halftime of the Wigan Warriors' eventual premiership win.

“I have seen all the rumours but I get to come over here and see her play and have a break which is nice, but yeah, I won't be moving over here anytime soon.”

Cleary spent much of 2024 injured and will likely have plenty to prove in 2025 as he attempts to win his State of Origin jumper back from Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses, who helped break a 20-year drought for the state by winning the decider in Brisbane.

The Panthers are understood to already be weighing up the terms of a potential lifetime deal for the star halfback.