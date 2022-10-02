"Let's go."

That's the message from Ivan Cleary, who wants to see the World Club Challenge revived following the 2022 season, with the Panthers taking out their second straight premiership.

One of the best grand final performances in recent memory saw the Panthers run up a 28 points to 12 win over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday evening.

The World Club Challenge hasn't occurred in the last two years thanks to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, however, with global travel now back on the table, Cleary wants to take the Panthers to tackle the Super League champions.

There they would meet St Helens, who have just won their third straight premiership under Dolphins bound Kristian Woolf, although the English club would have a new coach in place by the time the match rolls around.

"For sure ... let's go," Cleary told reporters during the post-match press conference on Sunday evening.

"You'd sit back and watch it in the years gone by ... it's something that everyone would always want to be part of."

The last World Club Challenge was held in 2020, when the Sydney Roosters beat St Helens in England. The last English win in the concept was back in 2012, when the Leeds Rhinos beat the Manly Sea Eagles.

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush has already previously stated the Super League have contacted the NRL, although challenges including the price of flights would still need to be overcome for the concept to go ahead.

Another issue this year is the fact a large chunk of the Penrith squad will not commence pre-season until the New Year following the Rugby League World Cup, which is to be held in England during October and November.