Panthers star Nathan Cleary has voiced his support for bringing the World Club Challenge (WCC) back to Australia, despite the club's withdrawal due to pre-season pressures.

The WCC is the only major title that the Panthers haven't been able to achieve, with close losses to St Helens and Wigan Warriors in previous years.

Next year, the Panthers will travel to Las Vegas along with three other NRL teams for the 2025 season opener, which clashes with the usual timing of the WCC.

This scheduling conflict led to the decision to opt out this year. However, Cleary, who attended the Super League grand final on Sunday and saw Wigan win their second title, proposed an alternative.

He suggested that Wigan could come to Australia to play the WCC during the NRL's Magic Round next year.

"Congrats to Wigan on another win! They're a great team," Cleary wrote on Instagram.

"Would love to be able to play the WCC at Magic Round next year. I understand the logistics of getting the game on would be difficult but I think it would be a great spectacle."

Magic Round, held in Brisbane, is a footy fan-favourite weekend where every NRL match is played at Suncorp Stadium. Cleary's idea to include the WCC would not only create a thrilling showdown but also attract English fans eager to see Wigan challenge the Panthers.

Wigan's boss Kris Radlinski expressed surprise at Penrith's decision to withdraw from the 2025 WCC but reaffirmed his club's readiness to compete.

“We'll travel to Australia, we'll play in England, we'll play in America; we'll do whatever it takes,” Radlinski told the BBC, emphasising Wigan's desire to remain world champions.

With both Cleary and Wigan Warriors keen for the matchup, the potential for a thrilling WCC remains, despite the February cancellation.