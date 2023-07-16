A clause has been revealed in Brad Schneider's Hull KR contract which could allow him to make a return to the Canberra Raiders this year if the club needs it.

The talented 22-year-old, who was used in the NRL extensively during the first half of the 2022 NRL season after an injury to Jamal Fogarty, played just 12 NRL games before his departure to England.

Gaining a release from the Canberra Raiders, some concerns were raised immediately about where it left the club's halves depth, as well as plans for next season.

Jack Wighton's departure leaves the Raiders short in the halves department, and while those questions are yet to be answered by Ricky Stuart and the club hierarchy, Wide World of Sports is reporting that any injury sustained in the six or seven this year is accounted for.

A clause in the contract and release signed by Schneider to join Hull KR until the end of 2023 means if the Raiders suffer an injury, they will be able to recall the 22-year-old, who was born in Adelaide.

Schneider has already made the most of his release, kicking a winning field goal in golden point on his debut for Hull KR this weekend against the Leeds Rhinos.

He also assisted an early try to another former NRL player in Tom Opacic off a grubber.

"It's what you dream of on debut," Schneider said post-game per The Hull Daily Mail.

"I didn't think it would turn out like that. I'm over the moon, and it's great to get the win. It's been a good week, I got among the group pretty early, and I was at the derby last, which was a good sight.

"They're (fans) unreal. I love them already. I can't wait for the next few weeks to be a part of it. They're awesome. It's a big start for me, but I'm up for the challenge."

Schneider is once again off-contract at the end of the year and could yet find himself at an NRL club with slim pickings on the open market and plenty of clubs still looking at their options.