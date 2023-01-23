Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo will face a tough choice to begin the new season with two players vying for the starting fullback spot.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that although Jake Averillo was originally the first-choice fullback at the Bulldogs, new recruit Hayze Perham could give him a run for his money and is in line to open the season at fullback.

The same article by the SMH states "a Canterbury official confirmed Perham has been training at fullback in preparation to start the season in the role, impressing members of the Bulldogs coaching staff since arriving at Belmore from Paramatta in the off-season."

Signing from the Paramatta Eels, Perham has played a variety of positions in the backs throughout his NRL career. At 23 years old, he failed to cement his spot at his previous clubs, playing only 16 games over four seasons.

Normally playing as a centre, Perham has only started in one game at fullback; two years ago against the Panthers when coach Brad Arthur rested most of the squad.

Perham has been linked to having similarities with Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards. Just like Edwards, his strength is his communication at the back of the field, which could be a key factor when Ciraldo decides who to go with.

During the off-season, the Bulldogs weren't the only club looking to gain his signature. He turned down an offer by the Wests Tigers to join former roommate Isaiah Papali'i. This a decision due to Daine Laurie and Charlie Staines covering the fullback role at the club.

As Perham is the likely choice to start at fullback, Averillo will move to the centres alongside Paul Alamoti who is destined to be a breakout star this season.