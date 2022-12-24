Christmas is here, and for a brief moment, the NRL world will slow down to take in the holiday period and festive season.

But with salary cap and collective bargaining agreement discussions continuing, clubs still not having full rosters for the 2023 campaign, and over 190 players remaining off-contract at the end of the season ahead, it won't stay slow for long.

Teams will be back training and making final preparations for the new season before long, and every club in the competition needs a visit from the big guy in the red suit this morning to deliver a shower of magic for the new season.

Here is what your club needs for 2023.

On behalf of the entire Zero Tackle team, I'd like to wish all our readers a very merry Christmas and safe holiday season for you and your family.