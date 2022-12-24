Christmas is here, and for a brief moment, the NRL world will slow down to take in the holiday period and festive season.
But with salary cap and collective bargaining agreement discussions continuing, clubs still not having full rosters for the 2023 campaign, and over 190 players remaining off-contract at the end of the season ahead, it won't stay slow for long.
Teams will be back training and making final preparations for the new season before long, and every club in the competition needs a visit from the big guy in the red suit this morning to deliver a shower of magic for the new season.
Here is what your club needs for 2023.
On behalf of the entire Zero Tackle team, I'd like to wish all our readers a very merry Christmas and safe holiday season for you and your family.
1. Brisbane Broncos: A healthy Adam Reynolds
The Broncos fell off the side of a cliff during the last seven weeks of the 2022 season, and while it'd be easy to suggest that is what they want to avoid in 2023, it's not as simple as that.
There were plenty of reasons for their fall from grace, and while Adam Reynolds' health wasn't actually one of them, it's clear the men from Red Hill need their veteran number seven to remain fit if they are any sort of chance at targeting a return to the top of the competition.
The veteran, who moved from the South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2023 campaign, was their most important player for much of the season, directing traffic in the number seven jersey.
He also found a new level to his running game that hasn't been seen for years, while his calming influence for Ezra Mam in the six was evident, and a combination that will need to continue growing and improving in 2023.