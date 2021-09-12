The Sydney Roosters are awaiting news on the health of integral forwards Victor Radley and Sio Siua Taukeiaho in the wake of their one-point win over the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Radley, 23, has suffered a myriad of interruptions due to suspension throughout the season, but appears a likely chance to take on Manly next week given an apparent shoulder injury was not enough to see his day end early.

Victorious Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed as much following his side's nail-biting 25-24 win in Townsville.

“I think Rads [Radley] is fine, he played 80 minutes and played valiantly. He’ll shake it off,” he said in his post match press conference.

However, the news appears less rosy for Taukeiaho after his right leg was injured in a three-man tackle mere minutes after his injection into the contest.

The Roosters are yet to confirm the diagnosis of the 29-year-old's ailments, but given the New Zealander did not return after limping from Queensland Country Bank Stadium, a berth in next week's semi-final against the Sea Eagles could well be off the cards.

Sydney and Manly are set to do battle at 7:50pm on Friday night in Mackay, with the match-up acting as the first time the pair have squared off since the Chooks beat up on the Brookvale boys in Round 1.