Daly Cherry-Evans fears he will one day be pushed out of Manly amid constant speculation about his future.

Speculation around Cherry-Evans’ future intensified last month while the Sea Eagles sat bottom of the ladder.

The Bulldogs were linked to the Queensland State of Origin captain, despite Cherry-Evans’ desire to remain at the Sea Eagles.

The 32-year-old is contracted until 2023, but that has not deterred the constant speculation around his future and the latest rumours suggest the Broncos could be interested in the Queenslander.

Despite the lure to return to his home state, Cherry-Evans remains committed to the Sea Eagles and told Danny Weidler from The Sydney Morning Herald that he feels on edge.

“It makes you nervous for sure,” Cherry-Evans said.

“I really hope that I am not going to get the tap. I’ve been around for a while now and for it to keep getting raised, it makes you nervous.

Cherry-Evans has three years left on an eight-year deal worth $10 million, which he signed in 2015.

The Sea Eagles captain will hope to return to the winner’s list against the Warriors next Sunday.