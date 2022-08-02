Melbourne Storm back-rower Brandon Smith is about to make his long-awaited return from suspension, but the charismatic Kiwi has made a startling admission about his club-based disciplinary action.

‘Cheese’ missed three weeks after vocally questioning the integrity of Adam Gee during the Storm’s 28-6 loss to Cronulla, but he revealed this week that on top of the ban he was also forced to train alone throughout his suspension.

He revealed the isolation from the playing group, on top of a brutal fitness focus, showed him what he loved most about the game.

“I was getting punished for not putting the team first,” Smith admitted to AAP.

“The isolation is about making you feel guilty for your actions by taking away what you love most. For me, in footy, that’s playing with my mates.

“They took it away from me and it sucks. It’s been pretty hard and a bit of grind – getting up early and training by yourself, it gets pretty boring.

“Just being able to hang out with the boys now… I’m a little more grateful for being in a team sport.

Smith has been missing for the remainder of the Storm’s four-game losing streak, and said it was hard to watch his team struggle knowing that he couldn’t help and was also part of the reason.

“It was extra hard watching the boys play and lose knowing I couldn’t have an impact on what had happened,” Smith said.

He also revealed the ban had seen him miss a chance to see his family, as he was unable to travel with the playing group to the Storm’s last game in Auckland.

The 26-year-old is off to the Sydney Roosters next year, but wants to ensure he finishes his time at the Storm on the highest note possible.

“The coming weeks are the last I have here so hopefully I can go out on a good note,” he said.

“I haven’t had a chance to train with (the team) yet so I’m thinking I’ll be on the bench (this week).”