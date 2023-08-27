The NRL's first trip to Las Vegas in 2024 may see a casualty closer to home, with the Charity Shield set to be played away from Mudgee for the first time since 2017.

The Rabbitohs and Dragons have contested 40 Charity Shields dating back to 1982 when they were first played at Redfern Oval. The Sydney Football Stadium, Homebush's Olympic Park, the Dragons' home in Wollongong and Mudgee have hosted every game since.

The first of those in Mudgee came during 2018, and it has been played at the Glen Willow Stadium with great success ever since, although the Dragons have lost five of the six pre-season instalments played in New South Wales' west.

News Corp, however, is reporting that the idea of travelling to the United States in early March has the Rabbitohs looking to not exit the Sydney basin during the pre-season.

That means the Charity Shield, should it proceed at all, will instead likely be played at either Homebush, the Sydney Football Stadium or Kogarah, which would be a first for the game.

The NRL confirmed in recent weeks that the Rabbitohs would be joined by arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos in the competition's first games played outside of Australia or New Zealand for points.

While it was announced during the week that the Rabbitohs would play the Sea Eagles, and the Roosters would play the Broncos, it's still yet to be determined what the games in America and travel home after the Las Vegas games on the weekend of March 2 and 3 mean for the remainder of the competition.

It's likely that all four teams will skip the remainder of Round 1 (likely on the weekend of March 9 and 10), which will be played on the weekend after the games in Las Vegas, before the first weekend with eight games comes on the weekend of March 16 and 17.

It's also unclear what the trip to Las Vegas means for the pre-season challenge, which the NRL launched in 2023 to add context to trial matches.

Manly were the inaugural winners of the pre-season challenge, but with four teams likely to start their season a week earlier than the rest, it could mean trials are split over the course of three weekends in 2023.

More details may not be available until November when the NRL are due to confirm their fixtures for the 2024 season.