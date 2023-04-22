Payne Haas and Ezra Mam will both face at least one week on the sidelines for their respective hip drop tackles during the Brisbane Broncos' win over the Parramatta Eels in Darwin on Friday evening.

The other hip drop tackle during the game - and the only other charge - for J'maine Hopgood, will result in a fine.

All three tackles came within a 20-minute period during the second half, with Hopgood the first to be sin binned for his incident against Brisbane bench utility Cory Paix.

The tackle saw Hopgood placed on report and penalised before being sent to the sin bin, however, he only copped a Grade 1 charge on Saturday morning from the NRL's match review committee.

It being a second offence on his rolling 12-month judiciary record, he will escape with an $1800 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Haas and Mam were less fortunate when the charges were released, with both facing a week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea for Grade 2 charges.

Both Mam and Haas - key figures of the Brisbane side - can accept a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or risk a second week on the sidelines if they head to the judiciary and lose. Both players are somewhat fortunate however that it's the first offence on their rolling 12-month record, lessening the potential of the penalty.

That news has hit despite Haas being the only player not sin binned.

His tackle, which was low to the ground, saw him land on the back of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who was immediately taken from the field and wound up in Darwin hospital last night, with a suspected fractured hip that could leave him on the sidelines for up to three months.

Mam's tackle came just minutes before Haas' offence against Parramatta second-rower Matt Doorey, and saw him sin binned. The Broncos would have been reduced to 11 players as the Eels mounted a comeback if Haas was sin binned.