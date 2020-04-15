Channel Nine boss Hugh Marks is believed to have requested the NRL season to be scrapped following a private meeting with ARLC chair Peter V’Landys on Tuesday.

The broadcasting CEO voiced the idea of removing the points given to clubs earlier in the year, meaning Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle, Penrith, Parramatta and Brisbane will all have their strong starts to the 2020 season nullified.

It is also believed that the season should be scrapped altogether under Marks’ list of demands given to V’Landys.

Both The Daily Telegraph and the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the broadcasting partner are leaning towards having the entire 2020 season abolished, heading against the tide of V’Landys’ potential return on May 28.

The Herald, owned by Channel Nine, report that the free-to-air network is looking to extend its current contract for two seasons, with a new deal in place to fall well under the current $110 million contract.

Nine are believed to have told its respective shareholders that they could salvage $130 million without the return of the league.

The network were also keen for the addition of more exclusive games to the broadcasting fixture, but V’Landys added that topic had not been discussed on Tuesday.