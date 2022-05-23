Chanel Harris-Tavita is set to take a break from the NRL after knocking back a contract offer from the New Zealand Warriors.

The 23-year-old has been under constant speculation over the last nine months regarding where his next contract would be, however, citing the fact he isn't enjoying the sport as much as he wants to, the half has decided he will take a break from rugby league.

On-contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2022 season, it was believed the Auckland-based club had offered him a two-year deal to stay into 2023.

It came after former Warriors' recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan was going to wait on a new contract offer until at least Round 6 this year.

It is also believed as many as three other clubs were chasing Harris-Tavita, although it's not clear if the Dolphins were one. The Canberra Raiders were reported to be previously interested.

Speaking to AAP though, Harris-Tavita said he had made his decision over the last couple of weeks.

"I want to take a break from rugby league," he told AAP.

"I've made the decision in the last couple of weeks.

"Over the last year I haven't been enjoying it as much as I want to, even though being an NRL player was something I dreamed of as a kid."

A talented junior, Harris-Tavita had never hit his potential in first-grade, bouncing in and out of the Warriors' team during his 44 NRL appearances, having debuted in Round 4 of the 2019 season.

Harris-Tavita will see out the remainder of the season, but said he had been trying to delay his upcoming contract decision because he didn't want to sign one.

"I was trying to delay the contract decision," he said.

"Deep down, I knew I didn't want to sign another contract and I was trying to hide that feeling from everyone including myself.

"A couple of weeks ago my manager was coming to Brisbane to negotiate my contract and I said to myself: 'am I going to grow some balls and make this decision now or am I just going to keep everyone else happy?'."