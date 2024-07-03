North Queensland Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend has officially confirmed his new home for the 2025 NRL season.

After being the worst kept secret in the NRL competition, the Sydney Roosters have announced the arrival of Townsend on a one-year contract until the end of the 2025 season as they prepare for life without Luke Keary.

“It's great to be adding Chad's experience to our 2025 roster, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Club later this year,” said Roosters Head of Recruitment Daniel Anderson in a statement.

A one-time premiership with the Cronulla Sharks in 2016, Townsend has appeared in 257 NRL games to date since making his first-grade debut in 2011

65 of these have come for the Cowboys who helped lead to the Preliminary Finals in 2022 - his maiden season at the club.