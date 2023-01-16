NRL trials are set to kick-off in just four weeks time, with the NRL potentially facing a major crisis over the unconfirmed collective bargaining agreement.

The NRL and Rugby League Players' Association have been locked at the negotiating table for months over the deal, which was supposed to be confirmed in October ahead of the expiration of the last CBA on October 31 last year.

Since then, the NRL and RLPA have been working on extended terms of the last deal, however, with an unconfirmed salary cap for 2023 and future years, player movement and contract signings have reached a standstill.

Players are also unclear on what they will be paid for 2023, with most having a ratchet clause in their contract which will see their wage head upwards with any salary cap increase.

The CBA is not just about money though, with other factors coming into play, while NRLW players have been hit hard as well.

In the men's game, all of Matt Lodge, Cooper Johns and Martin Taupau are waiting to confirm their futures among others with no salary cap figure yet known.

And now, the players are taking things a step further, with boycotts of media opportunities the first step on the path to what could potentially be something much larger.

News Corp is reporting that the cancellation of two media events in the last 24 hours is down to the players still not having a CBA agreed to.

It's understood the cancellation of a media event on Monday at the Cronulla Sharks kicked things off, with the club's playing group unwilling to be interviewed or take photos.

That has now continued into Tuesday, with the Dragons playing group having been scheduled for a vision opportunity followed by an interview for select players.

That opportunity was mysteriously cancelled at 8pm on Monday evening, with a Dragons official confirming to the publication that the cancellation was part of the players' standoff with the NRL.

The Newcastle Knights have also now cancelled media commitments that they were supposed to attend on Wednesday morning.

Newcastle Knights are the latest club to cancel its media commitments. Full NRL squad was scheduled to speak to media for an hour tomorrow morning, but the club has decided to pull the pin due to lingering CBA battle with the NRL.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald both the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm will turn away media directly from the NRL on Tuesday morning, while it's understood the season launch could be the next event in the firing line, with senior players and the RLPA board to meet this week to discuss next steps as the delay drags on.

The NRL are aware of the boycott, with a spokesman saying they are in discussions with the RLPA.

“We are aware of some players not participating in today's club photo sessions with NRL staff,” the spokesman said.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the RLPA regarding these and other issues and look forward to an exciting 2023 season for our fans.”

While there have been no comments to the effect that the season is in jeopardy, full-blown industrial action has not been ruled out.

Leading up to the Christmas break, the NRL made an announcement suggesting a record increase to the salary cap had been agreed to for the 2023 season, even if the CBA hadn't, however, that was shut down just hours later by the RLPA who said no such figure for either the men's or women's game had been agreed to.

The NRL season is set to kick-off on Thursday, March 2.