Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco was unimpressed by the security at Allianz Stadium on ANZAC Day afternoon after a pitch invader managed to make it to St George Illawarra Dragons centre Zac Lomax before proceeding to grab him.

The invader stayed there until security got to him, and he left without resisting.

"It's very dangerous, who knows what the invader could have on them, or attack a player," Tedesco told media after the match.

"It's a bit scary, security obviously need to be better there and not allow pitch invaders to get in contact with any players."

Dragons captain Ben Hunt echoed this sentiment but doesn't think much can be done to improve security.

"I guess it's a concern if someone can get to a player and tackle them or something like that," Hunt added.

"I guess it's dangerous, but what do you do? You can't put a thousand security [guards] around the fence. You've just got to be aware of it when they are coming on, I guess."

Wide World of Sports is reporting the 19-year-old perpetrator was charged with common assault for grabbing Lomax with remaining on the field.

It's long been a problem in rugby league, with the most infamous example coming in 2013 when a fully nude man stormed ANZ stadium during game three of State of Origin, interrupting play as Queensland looked to keep the shield for an eighth straight series.

Most pitch invasions, including the one on ANZAC day, don't lead to any harm to the players, but the potential for harm remains high, as such a full review into safety at Allianz Stadium is being conducted.