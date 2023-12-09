The New Zealand Warriors' newest recruit, Kurt Capewell, has disclosed the main reason behind his immediate departure from the Broncos to join the club.

After confirming the move across the ditch after weeks of speculation earlier this week, the 2021 premiership winner declared that Andrew Webster was the main reason for his immediate move.

The 30-year-old confirmed his future on Thursday morning as the Warriors delivered a statement stating they had picked up the forward for the next three seasons beginning in 2024.

Before the news, it was believed that the Broncos were weighing up their options over Capewell's future but have now elected to grant the release that ends his playing contract.

"It was definitely tough. I've obviously done a lot here in the last couple of years, so it's tough to be leaving, but exciting as well," Capewell said via WWOS on the move.

"I love the club and I've had a great time since I've been here. I still love everyone here as well. I'm lucky that I've got the opportunity to go to the Warriors for the next three years.

"It was an opportunity too good to pass up and I'm just grateful for the time I've spent here and obviously grateful to the Warriors."

"Webby has obviously done great things at the club," he added.

"He's a great bloke and I really get along with him on a personal level as well, so he's made the decision easier, that's for sure."

As Capewell reunites with the 2023 Dally M Coach of the Year for the first time since their time together at the Penrith Panthers, he is proud to see and be a part of the Broncos' rise from the bottom of the table to Grand Finalists.

"They've got a lot left in the tank too with what they can do," he said of the Broncos.

"They're going to be a powerhouse in the next few years, which was the goal coming here, so I'm happy to leave it in the way that it is at the moment.

"They're (the Warriors) definitely a powerhouse also. I definitely think we'll be giving the competition a shake next year.

"It's definitely upsetting to leave, but it's all a part of the game, and I'm grateful the club has allowed me to do it."

After making the 2023 Grand Final, a season in which Capewell played an integral part, no one would have imagined him leaving before the start of the next season until he was caught in a meeting with Andrew Webster.

However, his future post-2024 at Red Hill remained up in the air due to his age and the Broncos needing salary cap space to extend the contracts of sensations Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh.

It would continue to remain uncertain as the club announced the re-signing of Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki - the duo have emerged as the club's second-rowers for the long term.

That left Capewell staring down the barrel of a minimising role in 2024 and no new contract for 2025. He will now join the Warriors, where a spot could be his, with the club letting Josh Curran go to the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of 2024.

The Warriors utilised Curran predominantly off the bench in 2023, with Jackson Ford, who has re-signed with the club today, joined by Marata Niukore on the edge.

Niukore, however, will likely need to move into the middle third from 2025 if Addin Fonua-Blake leaves the club, with the representative prop having requested a release from the Warriors before agreeing to play out the 2024 season.

That could leave Capewell, who at 30 years of age brings 139 games of experience with him to the Warriors, in the starting side and playing a valuable role for Andrew Webster's side, who were the major surprise packet of the 2023 campaign.