The Warriors have finalised their 30-man roster for 2021 with the signing of Canterbury winger Marcelo Montoya on a two-year deal, per The Daily Telegraph.

Montoya becomes the fourth player to cross the Tasman and join the Warriors, with Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake, Parramatta forward Kane Evans and Dragons centre Euan Aitken all joining New Zealand for 2021 and beyond.

The 24-year-old was one of eight players culled from the Bulldogs ahead of next season as Canterbury enter a new era under newly appointed coach Trent Barrett.

Montoya was riddled with a season-ending knee injury in 2019, limiting him to just 20 games across the last two seasons.

Despite the setbacks, Warriors coach Nathan Brown has backed the flyer, meaning any chance of Albert Hopoate to join from Manly has faded.

Hopoate joined the Warriors on loan during the season before being recalled 10 days later following an abundance of injuries for the Sea Eagles.