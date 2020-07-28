Canterbury forward Adam Elliott looks set to be on the move, with Channel 9’s Wide World of Sports reporting that St George Illawarra is poised to pounce on the versatile forward.

Elliott has been one of the few shining lights for the Bulldogs in recent seasons and has stayed loyal to the club despite their on-field woes.

Now off-contract, it seems that Elliott and the Bulldogs have reached a stalemate on a new deal, with the 25-year old yet to commit to the club.

Foxsports.com.au previously reported that Elliott has previously taken pay cuts of around $30,000 to help with salary cap issues at Belmore.

With Canberra set to withdraw from the race for Elliott’s signature, he looks set to join the Dragons.