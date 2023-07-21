After the Canberra Raiders reportedly showed an interest in signing Lachlan Lam, the ex-Sydney Rooster is set to sign a new deal in the coming weeks to remain overseas.

Currently competing in the Super League for the Leigh Leopards, Lam has been one of the most in-form players this season and has helped lead the club to the Challenge Cup semi-final.

As quality playmakers are hard to come by and in limited supply, Lachlam Lam has been linked to multiple NRL clubs, including the Canberra Raiders, who will lose Jack Wighton at the end of the season.

Despite the Papua New Guinea international attracting interest from NRL clubs, the Leopards are set to re-sign him in the coming weeks, according to father and head coach Adrian Lam, per Love Rugby League.

“I know he's been as good as he is because I've coached him since he was six years old,” Lam told Love Rugby League.

“Just being in that Roosters system for a long time has got him to another level but I still think he's going to get better.

“I still think he's got a running game to keep developing and maturing in that area and that's why I think it's important that he stays here for at least another year, and hopefully we'll get all of that sorted out within the next 10 days.”

The ex-Roosters junior great form has seen him accomplish seven tries and 20 try assists in 19 games for the Leopards.

After being in the second tier of the English Super League competition last season, they sit in second place on the Super League table as of Friday.

