The Canberra Raiders could be without one of their best players this season for a significant period of time after Jamal Fogarty left the field and failed to return.

Early concerns about Fogarty's injury have indicated that he has sustained a suspected biceps rupture, with Ricky Stuart confirming this post-match and admitting that it has seemed that the original prognosis was correct.

Ricky Stuart confirmed post-match that the best case scenario would be for him to miss at least 12 weeks of football.

"They seem to think that he has ruptured his bicep so the best case scenario for us, if that is the case, is probably 12 weeks," Stuart said.

According to NRL Physio, this could see him potentially spend more than 3-4 months on the sidelines, but he may not require surgery, meaning his return date will more likely be in 3-6 weeks.

Speaking on commentary, former playmaker Greg Alexander stated that during his time as a player, there are different levels of severity and he could very likely play sooner rather than later.

“I've seen other players from other clubs rupture bicep tendons and some have played on with the rupture,” added Alexander.

The injury to Fogarty will likely see recruit Kaeo Weekes enter the halves.

It could also see the club push for an early release for Parramatta Eels halfback Ethan Sanders, a player they have already tabled an offer for.