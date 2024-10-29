Young Canberra Raiders forward Peter Taateo has landed his maiden Top 30 contract after re-signing with the club.

Appearing in 24 NSW Cup matches this season, Taateo impressed club officials and has earned a well-deserved extension which has allowed him to be promoted from a train and trial contract.

Sources revealed to Zero Tackle that Taateo has inked a two-year deal and will move onto a development contract for next season before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2026.

The 22-year-old moved to the nation's capital at the start of last season, having previously spent time in the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers system.

A former Under-16s NSW representative, the talented prop scored five tries, made 43 tackle busts, eight offloads, 370 tackles and averaged 85 running metres a match, mainly playing between 30 to 40 minutes per outing.

Current 2026 Canberra Raiders Squad

Michael Asomua, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Ata Mariota, Myles Martin, Trey Mooney, Matty Nicholson, Ethan Sanders, Pasami Saulo, Morgan Smithies, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young, Peter Taateo

Off-Contract at End of 2025

Jamal Fogarty (club option), Corey Harawira-Naera (player option), Emre Guler, Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi, Josh Papalii, Hohepa Puru, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling

Current Best 17 for 2026

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Xavier Savage

3. Sebastian Kris

4. Matthew Timoko

5. Savelio Tamale

6. Ethan Strange

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Joseph Tapine

9. No player signed

10. Corey Horsburgh

11. Hudson Young

12. Matty Nicholson

13. Morgan Smithies

Interchange

14. Zac Hosking

15. Ata Mariota

16. Trey Mooney

17. Peter Taateo