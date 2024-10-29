Young Canberra Raiders forward Peter Taateo has landed his maiden Top 30 contract after re-signing with the club.

Appearing in 24 NSW Cup matches this season, Taateo impressed club officials and has earned a well-deserved extension which has allowed him to be promoted from a train and trial contract.

Sources revealed to Zero Tackle that Taateo has inked a two-year deal and will move onto a development contract for next season before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2026.

The 22-year-old moved to the nation's capital at the start of last season, having previously spent time in the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers system.

A former Under-16s NSW representative, the talented prop scored five tries, made 43 tackle busts, eight offloads, 370 tackles and averaged 85 running metres a match, mainly playing between 30 to 40 minutes per outing.

Current 2026 Canberra Raiders Squad

Michael AsomuaCorey HorsburghZac HoskingSebastian KrisAta MariotaMyles MartinTrey MooneyMatty NicholsonEthan SandersPasami SauloMorgan SmithiesChevy StewartEthan StrangeSavelio TamaleJoseph TapineMatthew TimokoKaeo WeekesHudson Young, Peter Taateo

Off-Contract at End of 2025

Jamal Fogarty (club option), Corey Harawira-Naera (player option), Emre GulerAlbert HopoateDanny LeviJosh PapaliiHohepa PuruSimi SasagiXavier SavageTom Starling

Current Best 17 for 2026

1. Kaeo Weekes
2. Xavier Savage
3. Sebastian Kris
4. Matthew Timoko
5. Savelio Tamale
6. Ethan Strange
7. Ethan Sanders
8. Joseph Tapine
9. No player signed
10. Corey Horsburgh
11. Hudson Young
12. Matty Nicholson
13. Morgan Smithies
Interchange
14. Zac Hosking
15. Ata Mariota
16. Trey Mooney
17. Peter Taateo