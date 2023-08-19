The Canberra Raiders have signed promising youngster Caleb Garvie on a three-year deal, poaching him from the Newcastle Knights.

Garvie is a Knights junior and featured in the club's Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup teams before finding his footing with the Cessnock Goannas, helping lead them into the finals of the Newcastle local footy league.

Playing as a forward, he has all the qualities of a future first-grader. Powerfully built, Garvie caught the attention of several NRL teams, including the Raiders, with his hard-running aggressive hit-ups in attack and big-hitting tackling skills in defence.

First reported by the Maitland Mercury and then Wide World of Sports, Garvie will enter the Raiders on a three-year deal beginning next season.

While the club is yet to confirm the acquisition officially, he is expected to be signed on a development contract before finding his way to the club's top 30 roster- likely to occur in year two or year three of his contract.