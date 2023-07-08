The Canberra Raiders are on the lookout for a new five-eighth for next season to fill the void left by Jack Wighton, but Ricky Stuart is not giving any hints away.

Wighton has been the Raiders' best player for over a decade but will exit the team at the end of the season to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs. His departure means the Raiders have to find the ideal replacement before the beginning of next season.

Matt Frawley is expected to be handed the reigns of the No.6 jersey after being the long-term backup for Wighton.

This comes after youngster the club released Brad Schneider to join Hull KR in the Super League, and Stuart squashed rumours that Sebastian Kris would move from fullback into the halves.

An outside contender to play alongside Jamal Fogarty in the halves for next season is youngster Ethan Strange. While Stuart has tried six players in the five-eighth role in the NSW Cup, ex-Sydney Roosters junior Strange has the most potential.

"We've got youth coming through so we're going to keep developing our youth, but there's not a lot of options out there," he said.

"And we're not going to waste a top-30 spot (and) all the money in regards to that announcement looking really good in the media for two weeks and then that player doesn't fit the jumper or the position.

"We have got a plan and we've got to keep working towards it, but when you're recruiting things change every week to month so what's available today, or what's not available today ... may be available in November, December, February next year.”

Stuart also addressed the reports of the club offering David Fifita a contract offer for next season. Fifita rejected an offer from the Raiders earlier this season, deciding to re-sign with the Titans but is now reportedly a free agent once again due to a clause in his contract.

"Did you see him play last week? He's a wonderful player, which is why we chased him," Stuart said.

"We haven't put another contract in front of him, but if he was to become available we will most definitely be interested.

"It's up to his management and David to exercise the option, so the ball is in their court in regards to that."

After defeating the Dragons on Friday night, the Raiders sit in fifth position behind the Panthers, Sharks, Broncos and Storm.