After reports emerged that they were interested in star Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai, the Canberra Raiders have closed the door on the idea, exiting the race for his services.

Off-contract at the end of next season and free to negotiate with clubs from November 1, Jarome Luai will become the next big name, with multiple clubs aiming to poach him from the Panthers, a team that has seen him claim two NRL premierships in 2021 and 2022.

As the Raiders have been one of the clubs brought into the conversation for Luai due to the departure of Jack Wighton, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the club has closed the door on the idea after speaking with senior management at Canberra.

While Nathan and Ivan Cleary have expressed their desire to keep Luai at the Panthers, Luai has yet to commit his future to Penrith and hasn't spoken about the situation.

“We've ridden this rollercoaster together, he's one of my great mates, he's like a brother, so of course I want him to stay,” Nathan Cleary told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I never want to lose ‘Romy'. Don't worry, I've been in his ear. I definitely know he can earn more [elsewhere], but fingers crossed we can keep him. I think we can keep him.

“Missing out on the last Origin was tough on him. But he has thick skin. I thought he handled [that Origin omission] well, and he came back to Penrith with a smile on his face.

“He's constantly trying to get better, despite the success he's had. I'm so proud of him. And I want him here.”

The Penrith Panthers will lose Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs), Jaeman Salmon (Bulldogs), Spencer Leniu (Roosters) and Jack Cogger (Knights) at season's end but have locked down Liam Martin until 2027 in recent weeks and have shifted their attention towards re-signing fullback Dylan Edwards.