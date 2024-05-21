On the back of perhaps the greatest Magic Round to date, we've had two teams save their season, a potential contender solidify their credentials, and a broken side refuse to go away.

Meanwhile, the Eels horror loss was the final straw and ended Brad Arthur's time at the club.

As we head into the Origin rounds, where does your team sit in our Power Rankings?:

1. Cronulla Sharks (Last Week: 1)

The Sharks have now knocked off two genuine title contenders in consecutive weeks. This week, they welcomed back Nicho Hynes, who produced a magnificent Origin audition.

Cronulla matched the high-flying Roosters in every aspect in winning their first game in Magic Round since the first-ever Magic Round game back in 2019.

Despite their impressive start to the season, the Sharks biggest test awaits them this Saturday evening in the form of the Penrith Panthers.

2. Melbourne Storm (3)

No Hughes, No Paps, No Munster (for a half) no worries. The Storm rebounded from a rare home loss last weekend to put the Eels to the sword.

Harry Grant was magnificent in the 48-16 win. There were six or seven other standouts but given the clubs injury toll, Grant now becomes the undisputed main man.

Melbourne will be relying on a rookie halves pairing for the time being but you can never, ever count out this side. A huge game vs Manly arrives on Friday night.

3. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith were on the wrong side of a shock result in Magic Round. Dylan Edwards missed a crucial penalty goal attempt, which would have sent the game into Golden Point.

In the most obvious statement of all time, Penrith are really missing Nathan Cleary. Jarome Luai had a brilliant game but is playing beyond his normal role right now.

A mouth-watering clash with the Sharks headlines this week's round of fixtures. The Panthers will be looking to bounce back against a side they've have the wood over.

4. Brisbane Broncos (5)

Brisbane snuck away from Magic Round with two precious competition points despite losing their superstar fullback a day before the clash.

Jock Madden slotted the match-winning field goal. He continues to play extremely well in the absence of Adam Reynolds. The Broncs forward packs are pure monsters.

Brisbane hosts whatever is left of the Titans in a rare Sunday afternoon game. It should be fun and a game Brisbane fans are confident of winning.

5. Sydney Roosters (4)

The red-hot Roosters were somewhat grounded on Saturday evening by the table-topping Sharks.

They played well, mainly in attack, and despite the loss I wouldn't be worried as a fan. This team are going to be hard to stop come the business end of the season.

A tricky away trip awaits the tri-colours this weekend as they travel to Canberra. This is the kind of game they need to win, especially with the Origin period upon us and plenty of players about to be unavailable.

6. The Dolphins (6)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow returned on Sunday night and lit up Suncorp stadium for the Dolphins. The 24-12 scoreline probably underwhelmed but the performance did not.

The Phins have found a very nice grove and have set themselves up for a very real run at the finals in the coming months.

They head across the Tasman to play the Warriors in what promises to be a super entertaining game. This game is so important for both sides. I cannot wait.

7. Canberra Raiders (9)

Canberra recorded their second straight win, sandwiching a bye, to cap off a brilliant few weeks for the Green Machine.

Their young halves are playing well beyond expectations. Jordan Rapana had a mixed game but added so much upon his return.

We'll see what this side is really about this weekend as they host the Roosters. That crowd should be massive!

8. Newcastle Knights (8)

Newcastle find themselves in the top eight on the back of four straight wins. If you'd told me that a month ago, I'm not buying it.

David Armstrong has continued his flawless stint in first grade. He crossed for a hatty in a monster game that also saw him run for 264 metres.

With the bye this weekend, Newcastle fans have enjoyed a perfect month of football. Hopefully Bradman Best's injury isn't as bad as it looked.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly had their chances on Friday night but ultimately fell a point short of Brisbane in Magic Round.

Tommy Talau arguably had the best game of his career with a massive night. Tolutau Koula's abilities will help lessen the loss of Tom Trbojevic.

Manly host a battered Melbourne side in Brookvale on Friday night. With DCE headed for Origin and Olakau'atu looking ikely to join him, they need to win this game.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys are back in the winners circle after a month of losses. It wasn't convincing but I guarantee you no fan cares.

Tom Dearden has roared into Origin contention with a brilliant performance. He probably looks the favourite to replace Munster, much to Cowboys fans dismay.

North Queensland need to go on a run now to make up for their recent horror form. A home game against the Tigers presents the perfect opportunity.

11. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (10)

The Dogs played their part in a brilliant Friday evening clash but ultimately fell short to the Raiders.

This was a game that see-saw'ed for 80 minutes but the Bulldogs will feel they had more than enough opportunities to ice this game.

Thursday night's game against the Dragons is so important. These are the games they're going to need to win, against similar opposition, if they have genuine Finals hopes.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons sat back and enjoyed Magic Round from the couch. The fans missed seeing their team go around but avoided the injury chaos.

Their win two weeks ago should have them confident of being able to beat the Bulldogs on Thursday night.

From there, who knows?

13. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors delivered the win of the weekend, according to fans anyway. What a win against the might of the Panthers.

Te Maire Martin had a career best game in the seven while makeshift six Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad had a wow of a game. Taine Tuaupiki looks right at home in the top grade.

A home game against the Dolphins shapes as a mouth-watering contest. It's one the Warriors will be confident they can win.

14. Gold Coast Titans (13)

Another week, another brave performance and another close loss for the Titans. The story of their season.

A brilliant first half and a dire second half ... well that sums up the Titans perfectly. That Alofiana Khan-Pereira is quite a threat out wide.

A local derby awaits the Titans on Sunday afternoon against the Broncos. Shapes as a tough ask.

15. Parramatta Eels (15)

Eels fans hoping their horror season would turn around against an understrength Melbourne side were left very disappointed on Sunday afternoon.

The 48-16 loss ended the tenure of coach Brad Arthur and provided very little in terms of positives. Blaize Talagi. That's about it.

Their clash with the Bunnies this weekend is the very definition of "must win".

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers had their moments on Sunday evening but were, again, their own worst enemies.

Brent Naden should issue an apology to his teammates and their fans for his moment of madness. It completely changed the game, for no reason.

A difficult trip to Townsville awaits but this is a winnable game. If the Tigers can stay out of their own way.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (17)

The Bunnies were close to recording a second win of the season on Saturday night ... Sad words to type for a club once seen as title heavyweights.

Wayne Bennett has signed to return to the club and faces an almighty task.

On the upside both Walkers and Mitchell played extremely well. Hopefully that kickstarts their season.