Canberra great Laurie Daley has expressed doubt on the value of the Bulldogs reportedly offering English international and Raiders star John Bateman an $800,000 multi-year deal.

Fox Sports reporter James Hooper reported last Friday that Bateman has asked four times to be released from his Raiders contract, which the forward rebuked on social media.

The second rower denied ever asking for his release and stating he has a clause in his contract that allows for renegotiation after every season.

However, it has since been confirmed by Raiders CEO Don Furner that Bateman was free to seek a better deal elsewhere and NRL.com have reported that Canterbury will formally register their interest in Bateman within the next week.

Canterbury are expected to offer Bateman $800,000 to get the deal over the line, a $200,000 increase over his current salary.

Speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast, Daley thinks it’s too big a price to pay for the 26-year old.

“I said to a mate of mine who’s a Bulldogs supporter, you already have John Bateman there. Josh Jackson is a John Bateman,” Daley said.

“Me personally, I’d be looking for a more damaging back-rower, someone who’s more explosive.

“You’d look at the financial situation at the club and you’d try and manoeuvre it to pay him a little more.

“I don’t pay him $800,000, $650,000 would be the cut-off. I couldn’t pay $800,000 for him.

“He’s a great player, but when I’m paying $800,000 I want someone who’s going to bring something a little different to what John’s going to bring to the team.”

There has been issue with some in the rugby league community over the way Bateman’s contract talks have been handled, with Bateman insulting Hooper on Twitter over his Fox Sports story last weekm while a report in The Sydney Morning Herald stated if Bateman received a better deal elsewhere, CEO Furner would “drive him there himself”.