Canberra forward Josh Papalii has penned a three year extension onto his contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024 season, with the option for one more year, per raiders.com.au.

The 28-year-old was already contracted for a further two seasons with the club, but said he is devoted to the club he loves.

“I love this club and I love Canberra,” Papalii said.

“This is my home now and my family and I are very happy to be remaining with the Raiders and in Canberra.

“I came here as a junior player, made my debut here and played my 200th NRL game here and there’s no other club I want to play for.”

The three-time Meninga Medallist debuted for the club in 2011 and has played 215 matches in the green.

Canberra CEO Don Furner said Papalii will go down as one of the Raiders’ greatest ever.

“There’s no doubt Josh has developed into one of the all-time greats of our club and he is now recognised among the game’s elite superstars,” Furner said. “His commitment to the club and the city of Canberra is wonderful to see and we know we have a player who we can continue to be a big part of our club for years to come.”