St George Illawarra Dragons and Queensland Maroons halfback Ben Hunt has confirmed his request for a release, although incoming coach Shane Flanagan is unmoved on his stance.

Hunt, who has been up in the air on his future for most of the year to date as the Dragons worked through their coaching situation, reportedly asked for a release from the final two years of his deal on Saturday.

The halfback re-signed with the Dragons on a two-year extension before the 2023 season began and is contracted until the end of 2025, with incoming coach Shane Flanagan already putting the brakes on any idea of Hunt leaving.

It's not clear whether Hunt intends to finish the season with the Dragons, or whether he wants to move on straight away, with some suggestions the later is the case.

Regardless, Hunt confirmed to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield on Sunday morning from Queensland Origin camp where he is preparing for Game 2 on Wednesday night that the club is aware of his request for a release.

“Hi Buzz, can confirm the club has been made aware of my request for a release," Hunt reportedly wrote in a text message to Rothfield.

Whether Hunt moves straight away or not may ultimately depend on whether any club could accomodate him under the salary cap for the remainder of the season.

It's believed Hunt's preference could be to move to Queensland where both the Gold Coast Titans and The Dolphins have been linked with a play for the former Brisbane Bronco.

The veteran half could also yet remain in Sydney, with the Canterbury Bulldogs linked to him heavily in recent times, while Tim Sheens admitted the Tigers are looking for a quality half following the club's latest loss against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening.

“[Ben Hunt] is a quality player but I'm certainly not going to start a rumour that we are chasing him. He's on contract at St George, he's got no clause to say he can get out of that contract. At this stage we can't deal with anyone that's in that situation,” Sheens said during his post-match press conference.

“But we are looking and we're obviously looking for next year as well. Adam may be late coming back next year. I've erred on the conservative side and said he won't play, if he does it's a bonus for us next year."

That will take convincing of Shane Flanagan and the Dragons' board though, with Hunt's contract - close to a million dollars per season - being what the Dragons have built their playing roster around until at least the end of 2025.

Flanagan made comments on 2GB Radio last week that he had spoken to Hunt prior to landing the role, asking whether he would be the halfback, and told News Corp on Saturday that Hunt would not be getting a release.

“He'll be captain and our halfback and we'll move forward.” he told the publication.

“He's got a contract. I haven't bothered him because he's in Origin camp but we'll chat after the game.”