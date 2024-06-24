Former NRL front-rower and 2014 Grand Final winner George Burgess will reportedly make his return to the field, having signed with a Sydney club.

A member of the famed 'Burgess Family', George appeared in 153 NRL games throughout his 11-year rugby league career, primarily for the Rabbitohs but also had stints with the Wigan Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019, he is a one-time premiership player and is the twin brother of Thomas Burgess and the younger brother of Sam Burgess and Luke Burgess.

He also made 15 international appearances for England between 2013 and 2018 and played two matches for the England Knights in 2012.

After spending time at Cairns Brothers in the FNQRL competition last year, Burgess has signed with the South Eastern Seagulls for the remainder of the 2024 season, per The Daily Telegraph.

Playing for the Seagulls, he will compete in the South Sydney Junior A-Grade competition that also includes ex-Rabbitohs players Jason Clark and Roy Asotasi.

Over the years, many current and former NRL players have donned the Seagulls jersey, including Beau Champion, Bronson Garlick, Connor Watson, Nat Butcher, Toby Rudolf, and Shaun Lane.

Although he has been cleared to compete in the competition, it is unknown when his first match will be played.