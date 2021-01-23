Canterbury fans have plenty to be excited about as the 2021 season approaches, with several new names already training the house down at Belmore while Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton will join at the season’s conclusion.

While plenty of the pre-season focus will be paid to the likes of Nick Cotric, Corey Allan, Jack Hetherington and Kyle Flanagan, the latter has revealed one young gun is making his mark at training in preparation for the new season.

Flanagan moved to Canterbury after falling out-of-favour at the Roosters despite scoring the third most points in the NRL last year, with the 22-year-old destined to take on a full-time starting role under Trent Barrett in the halves.

Speaking to The Scope Podcast, Flanagan stated his excitement in who he will partner up with at Belmore, with 20-year-old Jake Averillo impressing the former Chooks half.

“Everyone has been having a go there at six, and everyone is a bit different,” he said.

“I will give a shout-out to Jake Averillo, he has been going quite good.

“He is a runner, he’s got X-factor about him and there is something special about him. He is the big name that I think will have a big year in first grade.

“He would be a good chance if I was a punter.”

Averillo signed a new contract with the Bulldogs last year, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The exciting youngster made his debut for the Bulldogs in Round 2 last year and went on to play 13 matches for Canterbury, showing plenty of promise from either the centres, five-eighth, wing or off the bench.