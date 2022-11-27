The Canterbury Bulldogs are set to welcome back a favourite son, with former 217-NRL game prop Roy Asotasi coming on board in a part-time, mentoring capacity, per Wide World of Sports.

The former Kiwi skipper, premiership winner and 2006 Dally M Prop of the Year has been brought on board after offering his services to Phil Gould following a hero's welcome when he made a special appearance at the club's pre-season training.

Asotasi is seen as a leader in the Polynesian community after playing 24 Tests for New Zealand and also representing Samoa on the world stage in 2013, and it's believed his revered status will be a key factor in his mentorship role.

Asotasi played 84 games for the Bulldogs before joining South Sydney – who he later captained – during his storied NRL career, finishing his playing days with a two-year stint for Super League side Warrington.

“He made a guest appearance this week (at training) and the young guys were in raptures over him,” Bulldogs head of football Phil Gould told WWOS.

“He said he'd like to help mentor kids in our academy program.

“The more the merrier. You can never have too many good people in your football club, and it's great to have him on board.”