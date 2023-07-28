The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly received clearance for Liam Knight to make his club debut in Bundaberg this week against the Dolphins.

Knight was traded this week to Canterbury from the Rabbitohs in an immediate swap that marked yet another move for the Belmore-based outfit.

It came just a week after Josh Reynolds confirmed his retirement, and relinquishment of a spot in the Top 30 so that the club could sign Toby Sexton from the Gold Coast Titans, who came straight into the first-grade squad.

It has now been revealed by both The Sydney Morning Herald and Barry Toohey that the Newcastle Knights are set to finalise an immediate swap for Canterbury utility Fa'amanu Brown.

It comes with the mid-year trade deadline - on August 7 - approaching rapidly. Multiple clubs could yet make late moves as the push for the finals in the middle of the table logjam heats up.

Reports suggest the NRL have only given Knight clearance to play against the Dolphins this weekend following the release of Brown to the Knights, with the Bulldogs already having 30 players in their squad.

Knight's signing comes with Canterbury holding a defensive record that has leaked 186 points in their last 4 games at an average of 46.5 points per contest.

Out of finals contention, the Bulldogs will aim for as many victories at the back end of Cameron Ciraldo's first season in charge as possible to build some momentum for 2024 - those games come against the Dolphins, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles and Gold Coast Titans.

In Newcastle, the signing of Brown will be the second piece of good news for Adam O'Brien's outfit in rapid succession following the confirmed re-signing of Tyson Frizell, which was announced as a one-year guaranteed, but potentially three-year deal with options on Wednesday evening.

Bulldogs have released utility Fa’amanu Brown who will link with the @NRLKnights for remainder of the season to fill the final spot in the top 30 roster. Tyson Frizell has also officially re-signed, potentially a 3 year deal with options. — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) July 27, 2023

Brown will complete Newcastle's Top 30 for the year and it's believed that with multiple questions over the 17, some of which have been brought on by the season-ending injury to Jayden Brailey, coach Adam O'Brien was keen on another utility-type player.

Brown, who was one of the NRL's good news stories last year when he returned from injury last year, will provide exactly that, even if he has been underutilised at Belmore this campaign.

The Knights, who have used all three byes, sit just a single point outside the top eight but may need to win five of their remaining six games (against the Canberra Raiders, Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons) to sneak into the finals.