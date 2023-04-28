The Canterbury Bulldogs have provided yet more bad news on the injury front, with the clubs issues deepening.

Both Viliame Kikau and Josh Addo-Carr have had worse than expected outcomes as they commence their recoveries, while, in the latest blow, forward Max King has been ruled out.

The club's director of football Phil Gould took to Twitter on Thursday evening to reveal King has a rib injury and could miss a number of weeks.

Bad news for @NRL_Bulldogs Max King. has a fracture through manubrosternal joint and the 2nd rib sternocostal joint. He will be out this week and I will get a cardiothoracic surgeon to assess risk and clearance for RTP. Similar injuries, and a prior manubrosternal dislocation,… — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, back-rower Viliame Kikau is set to be sidelined until the final couple weeks of the season, while the Bulldogs have confirmed Addo-Carr may be out for another six weeks.

This slashes reports that the star winger would be back in time for State of Origin.

It's deflating for Dogs supporters as Gould suggested Kikau may only be out for six to eight weeks when he was first injured. A statement that is now in the review.

“Viliame Kikau suffered a pectoral muscle injury during training in the week leading into Round 7,'' the club statement read.

“Scans revealed a full rupture and he has since undergone repair surgery and is recovering well. He will now begin his rehabilitation process and the Club will work with the relevant medical professionals to manage his injury post operatively.''

This confirms that he will be only predicted to play from Round 22.

“Josh Addo-Carr suffered a right knee medial ligament and high ankle sprain (syndesmosis) injury in the Round 6 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs,'' the club statement reads.

“He underwent tightrope for syndesmosis surgery and is recovering well. He will now begin the rehabilitation process over the next 6-8 weeks.''

Addo-Carr will unfortunately not be back until the 12th of June, which is Round 15, according to the Bulldogs.

In addition, Jacob Kiraz has been ruled out until at least Round 11, while Chris Patolo (Round 12), Franklin Pele (Round 14), Luke Thompson (Round 16) and Bailey Biondi-Odo (Round 21) also all remain sidelined.