The Bulldogs are in the midst of an injury crisis with the club being unable to pick 21 fit players from their top 30 squad for their Good Friday clash against the Rabbitohs.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs have sought an exemption from the NRL this morning to be allowed to choose players from their NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg rosters.

This request comes with Viliame Kikau (concussion), Luke Thompson (foot), Nu Brown (elbow), Jayden Okunor (suspension), Raymond Faitala-Mariner (concussion), Chris Patolo (knee), Bailey Biondi-Odo (knee), Franklin Pele (broken arm) and Jordan Samrani (knee) are all currently on the sidelines nursing injuries.

Add in Jacob Preston (wrist) and Max King (eye) who are 50-50 to play, the club is in the middle of an injury crisis.

If the Bulldogs are granted the exemption, Sam Hughes, Jayden Tanner and Kurt Morrin are just three names who are expected to be called upon.

Whilst Tevita Pangai Junior could also play in what will be his first game of the season.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, he will meet with high-performance staff today to determine whether or not he can play.