The Canterbury Bulldogs have targeted Tyson Frizell after missing out on teammate Daniel Saifiti.

Stuck in a three-club tug-of-war with the Tigers and Knights, the Bulldogs have tried to lure away Frizell from Newcastle despite the forward insisting he wants to remain loyal to the Knights.

News Corp reported that Frizell met with Bulldogs officials last week and has also spoken to the Tigers, gathering his options. However, the Knights have tabled a multi-year contract to keep him at the club.

While the Knights are eager to keep Frizell, it seems that Jack Hethering and Adam Elliott are on the outs at the clubs and could be moved on at the end of the season to keep some money in the salary cap.

Signed from the Raiders last season, News Corp has stated that various clubs have been made aware that he is available. This comes after playing just a few months into his three-year deal.

While the Bulldogs target Frizell, they also targeted Daniel Saifiti earlier this year. Contracted until the end of 2026, the Knights have made it clear to the Bulldogs and other clubs that they won't be letting the front-rower go early, according to News Corp.

The club have also told outside-back Bradman Best that they will honour the final 12 months of his contract, despite other clubs showing interest in his services.