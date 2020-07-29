The cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs are happy to play a slow and steady race in the upcoming player market.

It comes as the Bulldogs announced Trent Barrett as their new coach for the 2021 season and new front jersey sponsor Laundy Hotels signing on until 2022.

Ever since Barrett was announced as their new coach, potential signings have been contacting him and Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill.

However, the Bulldogs may not have the proposed $3 million trump card as reported as Hill squashed rumours and said the club is happy to take it slow.

“The figure that keeps getting bandied around about how much we have to spend, that was more accurate before Christmas,” Hill told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Since then we’ve signed Luke Thompson, Nick Cotric, extended Ray Faitala-Mariner and Brandon Wakeham, so that figure keeps coming down.

“We’re an easy target at the moment. We have a clear plan about where we’re heading. We have a reasonable amount of money left to spend on good talent. We have to hold our nerve.

“There are a few clubs going through a transitional period of their own with new coaches coming in to make decisions. And we have to be ready to take advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves.

“There will be no scatter-gun approach from us. The players we’ve been linked to, we’re talking less than half of those names we’ve actually talked to.”