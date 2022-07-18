The Canterbury Bulldogs hold grave concerns for the ability of star winger Josh Addo-Carr to finish the NRL season.

The man they call Foxx has undergone scans on his leg after he picked up an injury in the loss to South Sydney on Sunday evening.

The Daily Telegraph reports Addo-Carr was in a moon boot and crutches on Monday as he awaited results.

While his NRL season hangs in the balance, in a double-blow Addo-Carr was also believed to be a big part of Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga’s plans for the upcoming World Cup.

Addo-Carr has been a cornerstone of the Bulldogs’ recent revival after he was thrust into a challenging start to his time at Belmore that included an early six-game losing streak.

The flying winger has gone on to score 11 tries in as many matches as the Bulldogs have secured some wins and put some distance between themselves and last place – but there are concerns that momentum could dry up if bad news is forthcoming.

The Bulldogs currently sit in 14th on the NRL ladder, with a vital clash against the 15th-placed Titans at Commbank Stadium this Sunday.

Though the Bulldogs have a superior for-and-against and a win could give them some handy breathing space, a loss could prove costly to their hopes of escaping the bottom.

The match also has an extra layer of subtext after Bulldogs players vowed to square up with Titans giant Tino Fa’asuamaleaui in exchange for the unpleasantries exchanged with Matt Burton during the Origin decider.

The Titans prop admitted he was assigned the task of silencing Burton, but has drawn criticism after receiving a $3000 fine and no suspension for a swinging arm and his involvement in the fracas between Burton and Dane Gagai, holding Burton’s arms back during the fight.

While the Bulldogs have still lost more than its share, performances against leading clubs including South Sydney and Cronulla, as well as dominant wins against the Tigers and Eels, have given fans a renewed sense of optimism for the weeks ahead as well as the club's long-term future.