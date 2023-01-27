The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly struck to land the signature of talented Townsville product Damon Marshall.

Out of Ignatius Park College, Marshall is a lock forward who is rated extremely highly.

Playing in the Mal Meninga Cup competition last year organised by Queensland Rugby League, he captained the Townsville Blackhawks - who are affiliated with the North Queensland Cowboys - to the grand final. That came after a season where the side went undefeated, winning six from six.

They ultimately lost to the Souths Logan Magpies in the grand final, with Jye Gray - who has since signed a development deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs - scoring a double on his way to guiding the Magpies to the trophy out of the number six jumper.

While Gray is tipped for big things, Marshall is one of the best young forwards in the game and has played for both the Queensland Secondary School Rugby League Team and the Queensland Country under-17s side as part of his representative selections to date.

According to The Townsville Bulletin though, he is one local junior who won't be hanging around to bide his time in Townsville, and has instead accepted a two-year deal to move to the Bulldogs.

The publication reports that both the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs were interested in the young lock forward, but have ultimately been beaten to the punch.

It's unclear if the Cowboys had an offer on the table for Marshall, as they did for his school teammate Tom Duffy, who has turned his back on any potential move to Sydney, having been linked to the Bulldogs himself at one stage.

It's believed the contract for Marshall at Belmore is two years, although it's unclear whether this will be a development or Top 30 deal.