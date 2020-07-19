Out of contract Bulldogs star Kieran Foran could be set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his toe in the Bulldogs final minute loss to St George Illawarra.

Foran pivoted off his left foot to avoid an oncoming Corey Norman and was then seen clutching his left boot as he got a kick away.

It is the same toe he injured in 2018 which cut short his campaign.

“I pivoted off my left foot and, as I’ve done that, I felt my left toe,” Foran said after the game.

“I had surgery on that toe in 2018 after I had snapped a few ligaments. I’ll get a scan tonight, but it didn’t feel good.

“I’m hoping I’m wrong with the toe and it’s not as bad as I’m thinking. But it’s pretty sore. And I found it was a similar feeling to when I did it in 2018. That was what worried me the most. I could be wrong.”

The injury could impact the Bulldogs’ decision to re-sign the off-contract Foran.

Prior to the injury, Foran was expected to sign a new one-year deal as appreciation for the Bulldogs signing him during three injury-plagued seasons.