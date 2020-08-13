Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have confirmed that star back-rower Adam Elliott has re-signed with the club for a further three years.

Elliott had been in career-best form this year until suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old back-rower gained popularity and confidence in his game – his hard running and ball-handling ability has seen him be praised by many observes.

Not only a star on the field, Elliott’s off-field charity work is immense. He has helped raise money for Autism Community Network, with whom he has a strong connection through his brother James.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill is thrilled to extend Elliott’s time at Belmore.

“Adam has become a fantastic leader at Belmore and when he runs on to the field for the Bulldogs you can feel the passion he has for the club.” Hill told the Bulldogs website.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to represent the Bulldogs with distinction over the next three years.

“He continues to do a tremendous amount of work off the field and has always been the first one to put his hand up to offer his time to a charity or to represent the club at a community visit.”