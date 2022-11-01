Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has spoken about the void left by long-time club captain Josh Jackson, who announced his retirement at the end of last week, claiming he'd be happy to accept the role of captain if his teammates think he's the best candidate.

Jackson's decision was a surprise to Bulldogs players currently in England for the World Cup, including Addo-Carr and Matt Burton, and both players will likely be considered for the role given they've become hugely popular with fans of the Belmore club with their eye-catching displays and positive attitude.

The club is no closer to deciding who will replace Jackson in the leadership role, and it looms as an important decision for new coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Other candidates for the role include Burton and Reed Mahoney, while Luke Thompson's name has also been mentioned, despite the ongoing uncertainty about his future at the club.

“If everyone wants (me to do it), I'll put my hand up,” Addo-Carr told the Daily Telegraph.

“We'll see what happens. We've got Matty Burton coming through as well.

“If everyone wants me to do it at the Bulldogs, if the boys trust me, I'll definitely put my hand up. But I think it's got to be earned.”

It wouldn't be Addo-Carr's first foray into the role either, after he and Thompson co-captained the team to victory against the Roosters earlier this year.

“It was mad,” Addo-Carr reflected.

“I was partnered with Luke Thompson and I had an awesome time.

“I just enjoyed it that day, running the boys out and having fun.

“Everyone sees me as a player always laughing but when it's time to party on game day, I put my best foot forward so we'll see what happens.

“I just see the fun side to things more than others I suppose. But when it's time to go out on the weekend I try to put my best foot forward and do my job the very best I can. I've always been like that.”

Addo-Carr shed some light on the impact of Jackson's decision as well, confirming that it came out of the blue for the playing group when they were notified in the team WhatsApp chat.

“That was such a shock,” Addo-Carr said.

“Jacko's been such a fantastic player for the Bulldogs, a fantastic leader. I was absolutely shocked, he's going to be dearly missed.

“He was the heart and soul of the Bulldogs, he's been there his whole life. He hasn't played for any other club. I remember when I was young he was one of the main Bulldogs players I loved watching.

“He's definitely one of the hardest, most professional footy players I've ever seen.

“He's a country boy, he's a quiet fella, but when he steps on the field he puts his best foot forward and leads the team very well.”