Bulldogs star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and North Queensland winger Kyle Feldt have been handed three game suspensions by the NRL Judiciary.

Watene-Zelezniak was charged by the match review committee for a grade two carless high tackle on Penrith co-captain Nathan Cleary.

An early guilty plea will reduce the charge down to two matches.

Feldt was charged for a grade two dangerous throw on St George Illawarra utility Jack Bird and can also have his ban reduced to two matches via an early guilty plea.

The bans follow lengthy suspensions to Warriors forward Jamayne Taunia-Brown and Newcastle youngster Phoenix Crossland who are facing four-game and three-game suspensions respectively after crusher tackle charges.

Melbourne Storm star Felise Kaufusi has also been handed a three-game ban following a grade two offence for striking Eels forward Ryan Matterson.